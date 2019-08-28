New
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 6-Core Desktop w/ 256GB SSD
$549 $999
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Mini-Tower Desktop PC for $549 with free shipping. That's $30 under last month's mention, $450 off list, and the best price we've ever seen for this build. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
