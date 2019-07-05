New
Rakuten · 34 mins ago
$360 w/ $22 in Rakuten Points $500
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $419.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $359.99. Plus, you'll also receive $21.54 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $162 off list and $73 less than you pay buying directly from Dell. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i3-9100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Details
Related Offers
Rakuten · 5 hrs ago
Dell Coffee Lake i5 6-Core Desktop w/ 12GB RAM & 128GB SSD
$460 $700
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC for $549.99. Coupon code "DELL90" knocks it to $459.99. With free shipping, that's $240 off and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, you'd pay $190 more buying directly from Dell.) Buy Now
Tips
- You'll also earn $27.54 in Rakuten Super Points.
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 12GB RAM & 1TB hard drive with 128GB SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Dell Inspiron 24 3000 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.7GHz 23.8" 1080p All-In-One Touchscreen Desktop PC
$499 $699
free shipping
Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 24 3000 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.7GHz 23.8" 1080p All-In-One Touchscreen Desktop PC for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $96.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-7130U 2.7GHz Kaby Lake processor
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED-backlit touchscreen
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: i3477-3869BLK
New
Dell Small Business · 2 hrs ago
Dell Precision Coffee Lake i3 3.6GHz SFF Desktop PC
$469 $781
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Precision 3430 Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Small Form Factor Desktop PC for $469 with free shipping. That's $10 under our March mention, $312 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 500GB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Walmart · 6 days ago
Overpowered i7 6-Core Gaming PC w/ 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 8GB GPU
$899 $1,899
free shipping
Walmart offers the Overpowered Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $899 with free shipping. That's $1,000 off and very strong specs for a PC at this price. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 32GB RAM
- 512GB SSD + 2TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DTW2
Ends Today
Dell Refurbished Store · 3 days ago
Refurb Dell Desktops & Laptops
up to 50% off
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store takes 40% off select refurbished laptop or desktop purchases of $497 or less, and 50% off $498 or more, via coupon code "HOTDEAL4U". Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Exclusions apply, including clearance items and featured deals. Shop Now
Tips
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
Dell Refurbished Store · 4 days ago
Refurb Dell OptiPlex 7010 Desktops
50% off
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store takes 50% off a selection of its refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7010 Desktop PCs via "SAVE50DT7010". Plus, these orders receive free shipping. That's a savings of up to $140. Shop Now
Tips
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
HP · 4 days ago
HP Envy Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 34" Curved AIO Desktop
$1,880 $2,180
free shipping
HP offers its HP Envy Coffee Lake i7 2.4GHz Hexa-Core 34" Curved All-in-One Desktop for $1,879.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700T 2.4GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 34" 3440x1440 ultrawide LED display
- 16GB RAM, 2TB HDD, & 256GB M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 4GB GPU
- 5 USB 3.1 ports, Thunderbolt 3 port, and HDMI input
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Rakuten · 11 hrs ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 10 hrs ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Rakuten · 10 hrs ago
Rakuten coupon
Extra 15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Hammer Anvil Leather RFID Safe Anti-Theft Minimalist Wallet
$6 $10
free shipping
Art of Deals via Rakuten offers Hammer Anvil Leather RFID Safe Anti-Theft Minimalist Wallet in several colors (Black pictured) for $7.99. Coupon code "ART1A" cuts that to $6.49. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
New
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Dell Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$590 w/ $35 in Rakuten points $779
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3580 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $649.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $589.99. Plus, you'll also receive $35.34 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's a savings of $224 off list and $95 less than you'd pay buying directly from Dell. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Hybrid Laptop Power Adapter / 12,800mAh USB-C Power Bank
$105 $150
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Hybrid Laptop Power Adapter + 12,800mAh USB Type-C Portable Battery Pack for $104.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although most retailers charge at least $120. Buy Now
Features
- simultaneously charge both your laptop and a USB mobile device
- detaches for use as a power bank
- compatible with various Dell Chromebook, Inspiron, Latitude, and XPS laptops; see product page for specific models
- Model: PH45W17-CA
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $992 ($746 off)
-
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
New
Dell Small Business · 3 hrs ago
Dell Vostro 15 3584 Intel Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 16" Laptop
$389 $684
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 3000 Series 3584 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $389 with free shipping. That's $295 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x728 LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
