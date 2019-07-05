New
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i3 Quad Desktop PC
$360 w/ $22 in Rakuten Points $500
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $419.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $359.99. Plus, you'll also receive $21.54 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $162 off list and $73 less than you pay buying directly from Dell. Buy Now
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i3-9100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 7/5/2019
