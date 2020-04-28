Personalize your DealNews Experience
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $419.99. Coupon code "DELL70D" cuts that to $349.99. That's tied with last month's mention, $150 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store offers a selection of refurbished Dell OptiPlex 9020 desktops, with prices starting from $169. (Prices are as shown.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That yields a savings of up to $270 on over 70 models. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 3GHz 8-Core Desktop Computer, for $1,371.99. Coupon code "DTXPSAFF1" drops it to $930.99 with free shipping. That's $469 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz 6-core Desktop PC for $529 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $399 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Coffee Lake Core i5 Desktop for $549.99. Coupon code "DELL90D" cuts that to $459.99. Plus, you'll get $27.60 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you'll the points and with free shipping, that's $118 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Skytech Shadow AMD Ryzen 5 3.4GHz Desktop for $639.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our March mention, $259 off list, and the best price we've seen since Black Friday. Buy Now
Brown Bear Tech via Rakuten offers the HP ProDesk 600 G4 Coffee Lake i5 3GHz 6-Core Small Form Factor Desktop PC for $649.99. Coupon code "BB90" drops that to $559.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $161, although most charge $764 or more. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $1,299.99 with free shipping. That's $570 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro Coffee Lake i3 3.6GHz Desktop Computer for $399 with free shipping. That's $314 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less last month. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 20% off sports and fitness gear via coupon code "SPORTS20". Plus, most items receive free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Portable Personal Therapeutic Steam Sauna with Large Chair in Silver for $85.90. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" cuts that to $68.72. With free shipping, that's $46 under the lowest price we could find for a similar item elsewhere, although we saw it in another color for $8 less last month. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 5000 Series 5675 AMD Ryzen 7 3.4GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $699 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $221. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell 17" Gaming Backpack for $27.24 with free shipping. That's $13 under our May mention, $28 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Deal ends August 28 at 8 am ET. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of refurbished Dell Latitude E5450 laptops, with prices starting from $199. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
