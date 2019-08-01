New
Rakuten · 57 mins ago
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i3 Quad Desktop PC
$350 $500
free shipping

Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $419.99. Coupon code "DELL70" cuts that to $349.99. That's a savings of $150 off list and $100 less than you'd pay via another Dell storefront, although we saw it for $12 less in our mention from three weeks ago. Buy Now

Features
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i3-9100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: ndgmbmcr207s
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/1/2019
    Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Desktops Rakuten Dell
Core i3 Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register