Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell 5570 Kaby Lake i3 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop w/ 20GB Memory
$390 $640
free shipping

That's $40 under our Black Friday mention (which came with Windows Home), $250 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
  • 4GB RAM with 16GB Intel Optane memory, 1TB hard drive
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
  • USB 3.1 & HDMI
  • 3-cell battery, Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
