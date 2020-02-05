Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Dell 5570 Kaby Lake i3 15.6" Touch Laptop
$369 $499
free shipping

That's $130 off and a great price for a touch laptop with these specs. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops B&H Photo Video Dell
Core i3 15.6 inch Touchscreen Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register