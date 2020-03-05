Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dell Small Business · 16 mins ago
Dell 5000 Coffee Lake i7 Desktop PC w/ 6GB GPU
$1,156 $1,349
free shipping

That's a savings of $771. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Tips
  • Use coupon code "VOSTRO40" to get this price.
Features
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "VOSTRO40"
  • Expires 3/5/2020
    Published 16 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Desktops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i7
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register