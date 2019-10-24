New
Dell Small Business · 37 mins ago
Dell 4K 55" Conference Room Monitor
$850 $1,150
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $146. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 1 Audio line out & 1 Audio line in
  • 1 DisplayPort input, 2 HDMI inputs
  • 1 USB Dedicated charging port
  • 2 USB 3.0 downstream ports, 1 USB 3.0 upstream port
  • RS232 and RJ-45 ports
  • Model: C5519Q
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Monitors Dell Small Business Dell
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register