Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dell Small Business · 39 mins ago
Dell 38" 21:9 Curved IPS LED Monitor
$950 w/ $200 Dell Gift Card
free shipping

Thanks to the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $100, and an all-time low. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Tips
  • You'll bag a $200 Dell gift card (which will be delivered by email within 20 days of ship date).
Features
  • 3840x1600 native resolution
  • dual 9W speakers
  • 4 USB 3.0, USB-C, DisplayPort, and 2 HDMI
  • height-, tilt-, and swivel-adjustable stand
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Monitors Dell Small Business Dell
38" Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register