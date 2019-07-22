Dell Small Business offers its Dell Latitude 3500 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz Laptop for $579 with free shipping. That's $348 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
-
Expires 7/22/2019
Published 24 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Dell Small Business offers its 4.2-lb. Dell Vostro 15 5000 Series 5581 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $949. Coupon code "SAVE380BIZ" drops it to $569. With free shipping, that's $100 under our expired mention from earlier today, $787 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this build. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX130 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business offers its 4.2-lb. Dell Vostro 15 5000 Series 5581 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $559 with free shipping. That's $60 under our April mention, $568 off list, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- 3-cell battery
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 15 5575 AMD Ryzen 7 15.6" Laptop for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $149 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700U 2.2GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home, via its Members Purchase Program, offers its 2.5-lb. Dell Inspiron 11 3000 Series 3180 AMD A6 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $146.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $12, although we saw it for $17 less a week ago. Buy Now
- AMD A6-9220e 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LED LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
HP offers its 3.9-lb. HP 15t Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Black for $479.99. Coupon code "FIVEMORE" drops it to $455.99. With free shipping, that's $24 under our mention from two weeks ago, $794 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB M.2 SSD
- 802.11 ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- HDMI & 3 USB Ports
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Lenovo 130 AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz Dual-Core 15.6" Laptop for $219.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now
- First-time Google Express customers can cut an extra 20% off via coupon code "JULY20SAVE". (A $20 maximum discount applies.)
- AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad 330S Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 14" Laptop for $799.99. Coupon code "SAVE250" cuts that to $549.99. With free shipping, that's $250 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $25 less in April. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business offers the Vizio SmartCast 59.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $150 Dell Gift Card for $499.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $148. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- SmartCast OS with streaming apps (including Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube)
- voice control from Google Assistant and Alexa devices
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: V605-G3
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Latitude 3500 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop for $849 with free shipping. That's $10 under our May mention, $578 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB M.2 SSD
- 4-cell battery
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Latitude 7285 Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 1.2GHz 12.3" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $949 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week at $1,055 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-7Y57 1.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 12.3" 2880x1920 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Precision 3430 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 3GHz Small Form Factor Desktop PC for $679 with free shipping. That's $64 under our January mention, $454 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-8500 3GHz Coffee Lake 6-Core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Radeon Pro WX 2100 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of its refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7020 desktops with prices starting from $129. Plus, these items bag free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as one of the best extra discount we've seen on these. Shop Now
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty
- Exclusions apply, including clearance items
Dell Home offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $300 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DXCWVMAXi7UMAAFF
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz Six Core Desktop Tower PC for $685.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" drops it to $636.99. With free shipping, that's $263 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel 9th generation Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD and 1TB 7200rpm hard drive
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron Intel Coffee Lake 9th-Gen Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC for $499.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 12GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
- Dell KB216 wired keyboard & Dell MS116 wired mouse
Sign In or Register