3440x1440 21:9 native resolution

dual 9-watt speakers

4-port USB 3.0 hub

DisplayPort, mini DisplayPort, and HDMI inputs

height-, tilt-, and swivel-adjustable stand

Newegg offers the Dell UltraSharp U3417W 34.1" 21:9 Curved LED Monitor for $599.99. Coupon code "EMCTVUE28" drops it to. With, that's $30 under our mention from three weeks ago and an all-time low price. (It's the best deal we could find today by $101.) Deal ends February 25. Features include: