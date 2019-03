Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell UltraSharp U3415W 34" Curved IPS LED-Backlit LCD Monitor for $580.99. Coupon code "DELL101" drops that to. With, that's $90 under our mention from last month and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $140.) Features include a 3440x1440 (1440p) native resolution, USB 3.0, and DisplayPort, mini DisplayPort, and HDMI inputs. Deal ends March 13.Note: This coupon can only be used once per account. (You must be signed in to use it.)