Rakuten · 54 mins ago
Dell 32" 1440p FreeSync LED Monitor
$147 $184
free shipping

That's $19 under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Apply coupon code "BF20" to get this price.
  • Sold by ANTOnline via Rakuten.
  • 31.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
  • 5ms response time
  • AMD FreeSync
  • USB, DisplayPort, & 2 HDMI ports
  • Model: S3219D
  • Code "BF20"
  • Expires in 8 hr
    Published 54 min ago
