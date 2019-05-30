Today only, Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell 27" 1440p HDR Flat IPS LED-Backlit LCD Ultrathin Monitor for $319.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $95.70 in Rakuten points. Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $19 under our mention from last December, and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $75.) Buy Now
Features
  • 5.5mm at its thinnest
  • 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
  • VESA compatible
  • 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: S2719DM