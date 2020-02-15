Open Offer in New Tab
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 1 hr ago
Dell 24" LED Monitor
$80 $150
free shipping

That's $20 under our mention from five days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $20.) Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • 1ms response time
  • VGA; HDMI
  • Model: SE2417HGX
