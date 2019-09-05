New
Dell 24" G-Sync LED 1080p Display
$130 $320
free shipping

Today only, Best Buy offers the Dell 24" G-Sync LED 1080p Monitor for $129.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under our July mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $20.) Buy Now

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
  • 1ms response time
  • NVIDIA G-Sync support
  • HDMI and DisplayPort 1.2
