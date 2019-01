Newegg offers the Dell UltraSharp 23.8" 4K IPS LED Monitor for $299.99. Coupon code "EMCTUUC36" cuts that to. With, that's the lowest price we could find by $54. It features a 3840x2160 native resolution, four USB 3.0 downstream ports, one USB upstream port, HDMI, DisplayPort, and mini-DisplayPort. Deal ends January 19.