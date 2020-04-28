Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell 24" 1440p LED LCD Monitor
$270 $360
free shipping

You'd $30 more for this home-office essential at most other stores. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 2560x1440 native resolution
  • 8ms response time
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • 4-port USB 3.0 hub with HDMI
  • tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments
  • Model: P2418D
