New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 16 mins ago
$205 $246
free shipping
Ending today, Monoprice via Rakuten offers the Dell 24" 1440p LED LCD Monitor for $244.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that price to $204.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now
Features
- Native resolution of 2560x1440
- 8ms response time
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 4-port USB 3.0 hub with HDMI
- Tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments
- Model: P2418D
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Dell Home · 2 days ago
Dell S2417DG 24" 1440p LED LCD Gaming Display w/ G-Sync
$330 $570
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell S2417DG 23.8" 1440p LED-Backlit LCD Gaming Monitor with Nvidia G-Sync for $329.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under our mention from a year ago (although that came bundled with a $100 Dell gift card) and the lowest price we could find now by $50, although most retailers charge $426 or more. Buy Now
Features
- 2560x1440 (1440p, QHD) native resolution
- 4-port USB 3.0 hub
- DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB 3.0 Type-B inputs
- height-, pivot-, swivel-, and tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: KCP2Y
Amazon · 3 days ago
Philips Brilliance 49" Superwide Curved Monitor
$1,200 $1,300
free shipping
Amazon offers the Philips Brilliance 49" Superwide Curved Monitor for $1,199.99 with free shipping. That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 5120x1440 32:9 native resolution
- pop-up Webcam
- USB-C docking station
- 2 HDMI ports
- height-, swivel-, & tilt- adjustable stand
- Model: 499P9H
HP · 2 wks ago
HP 23er 23" 1080p IPS LED LCD Display
2 for $240 $360
free shipping
HP offers two HP 23er 23" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LCD Monitors for $239.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $40. Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- VGA and HDMI inputs
- tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: T3M76AA#ABA
Ends Today
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress w/ Pillows and Pump
$23 $66
free shipping
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress with Pillows and Pump for $28.90. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $23.12. With free shipping, that's at least $7 less than you'd pay for a similar model elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- supports up to 300 lbs.
- includes bed, base, 2 pillows, pump, and connector
- Model: 33CAB002-138S-06
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Yeti Rambler 20-oz. Vacuum Insulated Tumbler
$20
free shipping
Ending today, Alternative Cellutions via Rakuten offers the Yeti Rambler 20-oz. Vacuum-Insulated Tumbler in Navy for $24.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $5 today. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- double-wall vacuum insulation and a clear lid
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 31 mins ago
DeWalt 20V 5" Cordless Random Orbital Sander
$95 $149
free shipping
Factory Authorized Outlet via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt 5" Cordless Random Orbital Sander for $119. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $95.20. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now
Features
- speed control from 8,000 - 12,000 OPM
- one-handed locking dust bag
- Model: DCW210B
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
BestMassage Zero Gravity Recliner Patio Chair 2-Pack
$52 $65
free shipping
Ending today, Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestMassage Zero Gravity Recliner Patio Chair 2-Pack in Brown for $64.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $51.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable from 90° to 145°
- adjustable headrest
Dell Home · 5 days ago
Dell Inspiron Celeron Dual 12" Chromebook
$127 $200
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its 3.1-lb. Dell Inspiron 3000 Series 3181 Intel Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $127.39 with free shipping. That's $20 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $42 today. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LED display
- 4GB RAM & 16GB eMMC storage
- Google Chrome OS
Dell Small Business · 3 days ago
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 6-core Desktop w/ 256GB SSD
$549 $999
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Mini-Tower Desktop PC for $549 with free shipping. That's $50 under our mention from last week, $450 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 5 days ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Desktop w/ 16GB RAM
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $300 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DXCWVMAXi7UMAAFF
Dell Small Business · 3 days ago
Dell Vostro 14 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p Laptop
$549 $999
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 14 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $549 with free shipping. That's a savings of $450 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit IPS display
- 4GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Sign In or Register