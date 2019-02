Newegg offers the Dell 24" 1080p IPS LED Monitor for $159.99. Coupon code "EMCTVVB35" cuts that to. With, that's the best deal we could find by $23 and the lowest outright price we've seen. (We saw it with a $75 gift card for $219 last week.) It features a 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution, HDMI, and USB 3.0 ports. Deal ends March 4.