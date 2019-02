As one of its doorbuster deals, Dell Small Business offers the Dell 24" 1080p IPS LED Monitor bundled with a $75 Dell Gift Card forwith. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $35 and the best deal we've seen. (For further comparison, we saw it for $150 a month ago.) It features a 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution, HDMI, and USB 3.0 ports.