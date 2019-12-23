Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Dell 22" 1080p Monitor w/ USB-C
$100 $200
free shipping

That's the best we've seen and lowest price we could find by $50 today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It will likely not arrive in time for Christmas
  • sold by 6ave via eBay
Features
  • native resolution of 1920x1080 (1080p)
  • HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Monitors eBay Dell
22" Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register