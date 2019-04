Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor

15.6" 3840x2160 4K touchscreen

16GB RAM & 512GB SSD

Nvidia GeForce GTX 940MX 4GB GPU

Windows 10

Today only, Best Buy offers the 5-lb. Dell Inspiron Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 4K Touchscreen Laptop forwith. That's $150 less than last month's mention and $129 under the best price we could find for an almost-identical non-touch version at Dell. Features include: