Dell 15 7590 Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 16" 4K Gaming Laptop
$1,800 w/ $462 in Rakuten Points $1,950
free shipping

Today only, Dell via Rakuten offers the Dell 15 7590 Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 16" 4K Gaming Laptop for $1,849.99 with free shipping. Plus, members will bag $554.70 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's a total savings of $650.

Update: It now includes $462.25 in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now

  • 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 3840x2160 OLED InfinityEdge display
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB M.2 SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
