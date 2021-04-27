New
Dell 14 7000 11th-Gen. i5 14.5" Laptop Bundle
$700 $1,170
Features
  • 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14.5" 2560x1600 QHD+ IPS display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • includes laptop, Dell 24" monitor, and USB-C mobile adapter
