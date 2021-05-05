Del Taco Zoom Backgrounds: for free

This Cinco de Mayo, channel your inner Frankie Bergstein and get down with some Del Taco! Whether you're carrying out, having it delivered, or making your own, you can get in the spirit of things with one of these free Zoom backgrounds. Shop Now at Del Taco
If you've got a Nikon camera and want to take a photograph, you can edit it with this new software directly from Nikon. Shop Now
- compatible with Windows or MacOS
- edit images or video
Learn something new today at absolutely no cost. Shop Now at Udemy
- over 580 free courses in web development & design, IT & software, personal productivity, digital marketing, and more
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
The Disque Foundation in conjunction with Save a Life by NHCPS Initiative offer this course to help fulfill their missions to empower life savers around the world. It's a savings of $60. Shop Now
- Note: This is not AHA accredited so acceptance by employer varies, but it's free and a great way to pick up some basic (and potentially life-saving) skills.
- CME credits available
- CPR practice test
