Del Taco 8-Layer Burrito for free w/ any purchase

Del Taco · 45 mins ago
At participating Del Taco locations, Del Taco offers their Beyond 8-Layer Burrito for free with any purchase as detailed below. That's a savings of at least $4. Shop Now
Tips
- 1.) Download the Del Taco app for iOS or Android.
- 2.) Apply coupon code "BEYOND8".
- 3.) Bring your offer (good for 7 days) to a participating location.
- 4.) Receive your free Beyond 8-Layer Burrito with any purchase.
- 5.) Chow down (or up, or however you like to eat your burrito... as long as it isn't sideways.)
Details
