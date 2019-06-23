New
Del Taco · 45 mins ago
Del Taco 8-Layer Burrito for free w/ any purchase
At participating Del Taco locations, Del Taco offers their Beyond 8-Layer Burrito for free with any purchase as detailed below. That's a savings of at least $4. Shop Now
  • 1.) Download the Del Taco app for iOS or Android.
  • 2.) Apply coupon code "BEYOND8".
  • 3.) Bring your offer (good for 7 days) to a participating location.
  • 4.) Receive your free Beyond 8-Layer Burrito with any purchase.
  • 5.) Chow down (or up, or however you like to eat your burrito... as long as it isn't sideways.)
  • Code "BEYOND8"
