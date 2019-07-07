New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 25 mins ago
$14 $50
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Dejuno 15.6" Laptop Backpack for $14.49 with free shipping. That's $36 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- padded back with laptop sleeve
- 3 compartments
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Fresion 16" Laptop Backpack
$27 $59
free shipping
ZSY Bags via Amazon offers the Fresion 15.6" Laptop Backpack for $58.99. Coupon code "M539RQIE" cuts the price to $26.55. With free shipping, that's $32 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- water-resistant fabric
- 15.6'' laptop compartment
- tablet compartment
- 3 main compartments
- USB plug and power bank pocket
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Huston Lowell Canvas Messenger Bag
$17 $29
free shipping
Wonderpark via Amazon offers the Huston Lowell Canvas Messenger Bag in Black (pictured) or Army Green for $28.99. Coupon code "OSEWT5ZB" drops the price to $17.39. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- made of waterproof canvas
- adjustable strap
- converts to handbag or crossbody
Ends Today
Amazon · 4 days ago
Ecosusi PU Leather 14" Laptop Messenger Bag
$20 $40
free shipping
Ecosusi via Amazon offers its Ecosusi PU Leather 14" Laptop Messenger Bag in Coffee or Black for $39.99. Coupon code "HWBCSSAH" cuts the price to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- accommodates laptops up to 14"
- 2 adjustable and detachable shoulder straps
- carry as backpack, shoulder bag, or handbag
Walmart · 5 days ago
Fuel Dual Impact Chambray Backpack
$16 $19
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Fuel Dual Impact Chambray Backpack in several colors (Black pictured) for $15.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Features
- measures 18.5" x 13.25" x 6.25"
- side hydration mesh pockets
- padded Padded tech/laptop storage
Amazon · 1 day ago
Top Super Briefcase Laptop Bag
$13 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
Topsuper via Amazon offers the Top Super Briefcase Laptop Bag for $21.99. Coupon code "40TI3VPR" cuts that to $13.19. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- accommodates up to 15.6" laptops
- removable shoulder strap
- water resistant
Amazon · 7 mos ago
Fresion 17.3" Laptop Backpack
$31
free shipping
$16 off and the best deal we could find
MJ Bags via Amazon offers the Fresion 17.3" Laptop Backpack for $46.99. Coupon code "VZ5XOGVP" cuts it to $30.54. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the best deal we could find. It features a 32-liter capacity. Deal ends December 31.
Lenovo · 3 wks ago
Nava x Lenovo Classic 16" Laptop Backpack
$19 $40
free shipping
Lenovo offers the Nava x Lenovo Classic 15.6" Laptop Backpack in Black for $19.99. Coupon code "EXTRA5" drops it to $18.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $8 outside of other Lenovo storefronts, although we saw it for $3 less in our May mention. Buy Now
Tips
- It's also available in Black for the same price after the above coupon code.
Features
- adjustable ergonomic shoulder straps
- fits most laptops up to 15.6"
- Model: GX40M52025
Rakuten · 23 hrs ago
Targus 16" Mobile VIP Checkpoint-Friendly Topload Laptop Case
$49 $72
free shipping
Targus via Rakuten offers its Targus 15.6" Mobile VIP Checkpoint-Friendly Topload Laptop Case in Black for $57.59. Coupon code "TARGUS9" drops that to $48.59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now
Features
- SafePort Sling
- fits laptops up to 15.6" and tablets up to 12”
- trolley strap allows attachment to luggage
- unzips flat for TSA screening
- weather-resistant base
- Model: PBT264
That Daily Deal · 3 wks ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
Features
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
That Daily Deal · 2 days ago
Expired: M.R.E. (Meals Ready to Eat) 7-Pack
$25 $69
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this M.R.E. (Meals Ready to Eat) 7-Pack for $25.49 with free shipping. That's $3 last month's mention, $43 off, and is the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
- USA-made meals
- 8-oz. entrees chosen at random
- side items
- plastic spoon
- flameless ration heater
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
Sharpie Fine Point Ultra Fine Permanent Marker 21-Pack
$6 $15
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Sharpie Fine Point Ultra Fine Permanent Marker 21-Pack for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and at least $3 less than you'd pay in-store locally. Buy Now
Features
- assorted colors
That Daily Deal · 3 days ago
WaterPik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush
$5 $12
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the WaterPik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush in Soft Brush for $5.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although we saw it for a buck less two weeks ago. Buy Now
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 4 days ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Wayfair · 2 days ago
Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel
$190 $700
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $510 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 100 horizontal spray massage nozzles
- 50 rainfall nozzles
- hand shower
Amazon · 1 day ago
Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms
from $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms in several styles/colors starting at $18.99. Coupon code "VI4GRS9R" cuts the starting price to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last week of the pants, at least $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Tips
- The code does not apply to the 2 Pcs Black/Black and C-yellow options.
Features
- available in select sizes from XS to XXL
