Today only, save up to $500 on a selection of home security systems and cameras. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Defender 16-Camera 4K Ultra HD Wired System for $999.99 (pictured, $500 off)
-
Expires in 15 hr
Published 21 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Amazon now offers this first-of-its-kind flying indoor security camera, available exclusively by invitation. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1440x1440 video
- custom flight paths
- automatically flies to triggered contact or motion sensors
Save $9 with coupon code "338TJU1F". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Baobang via Amazon.
- measures 1.7" x 1.2" x 1.2"
- microSD card slot
- plug and play
Clip the 20% off on page coupon and apply code "209K4DGU" to save $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yeqin-US via Amazon.
- PIR motion detection
- night vision
- 2-way audio
- IP66 waterproof
Apply coupon code "60635SY4" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Auck US via Amazon.
- motion detection
- infrared night vision
- supports up to 128GB memory card
Save on 50 items from Swann, Google, SimpliSafe, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the 1st-Gen. Google Nest Hub Smart Assistant for $39.99 ($50 off).
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
Sign In or Register