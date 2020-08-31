Open Offer in New Tab
49 mins ago
Deezer Premium 3-Month Subscription
free for healthcare workers

As a thank you, Deezer offers healthcare workers three months of music streaming for free, which is a $20 savings compared to the usual 1-month trial. Shop Now

Tips
  • You'll have to verify your identity via SheerID.
  • Enjoying the service? Healthcare workers can also get 50% off a year's subscription.
Features
  • offline listening
  • cross-device syncing
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/31/2020
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
