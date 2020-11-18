New
eBay · 46 mins ago
$44 $166
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- sold by myvacuumchoice via eBay
Features
- 100-watt power suction power in max mode
- HEPA filter
Details
eBay · 2 wks ago
Bissell Perfect Sweep Turbo Powered Cordless Rechargeable Sweeper
$30 $40
free shipping
It's $10 under Target's price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- It's sold by Bissell via eBay.
Features
- up to 60 minutes of cordless cleaning time
- removable top loading dirt container
- can be used on carpet, rugs, and hard floors
- Model: 2880A
Amazon · 5 days ago
Baseus 70W Car Vacuum Cleaner
$23 $38
free shipping
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "2Y5UWAEL" to save $15. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Baseus Tech US via Amazon.
Features
- 5600Pa suction
- reuseable and washable filter
- 6,000mAh battery
- Model: CRXCQA2-01
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Wet and Dry Robot Vacuum
$250 $400
free shipping
That's $30 less than you'd pay at your local Bed Bath & Beyond. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- rotating mopping pads
- rotating brush roll
- 1500-Pa suction
- soft surface avoidance sensor
- works with Bissell Connect App
- includes replacement filters and edge cleaning brushes, and a trial size Wood Floor Formula
- Model: 3115
Ace Hardware · 1 wk ago
Craftsman 12-gal. Corded Wet/Dry Vacuum
$40 for Ace Rewards members $70
pickup
It's the lowest price you could find by $94. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Must be an Ace Rewards member to get this price. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge shipping charge (price varies by zip).
Features
- 10.5-amps
- 20-foot cord
- 7-foot hose with 2.5" diameter
- 6.0 peak horsepower motor
- built-in accessory storage
- includes 2 extension wands, utility nozzle, car nozzle, and wet nozzle
- Model: CMXEVBE17594
eBay · 13 hrs ago
JEGS 22-Piece Tool Set w/ Zipper Carry Case
$27 $30
free shipping
You'd pay at least $12 more from any other JEGS storefront. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by JEGS Performance via eBay.
Features
- pliers, wrench, screwdrivers, mini saw, ratchet driver, bits, electrical tape, and more
- Model: 80454
eBay · 1 mo ago
Cell Phone Deals at eBay
up to 91% off
free shipping
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
eBay · 22 hrs ago
adidas Men's Essentials Basics Track Suit
$30 or 2 for $42 $60
free shipping
You'll save $30 on one but to maximize savings, pick up two for an extra discount and savings of $78 off list. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- In Black or Scarlet/Black
- Sold by adidas via eBay
eBay · 1 wk ago
Milwaukee Tools at eBay
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on up to 27 items, with prices starting from $45. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $49.99 (low by $5).
