Deeper Connect Nano Decentralized VPN Cybersecurity Hardware: $239.20

Apply coupon code "DN20" for the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at StackSocial
- decentralized VPN and firewall solution
- works without a subscription
- 7-layer firewall
- plug and play
Score savings on backpacks, stuff sacks, wheeled luggage, and more from this popular brand. Shop Now at REI
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee, or spend $50 or more to bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Osprey Porter 46 Travel Laptop Pack for $90.73 (low by $4, most charge $140 or more).
Save on a very large selection of electronics including cameras and accessories, headphones, flash drives, computers and accessories, hard drives, and much more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping adds $3.99 or is free with most orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured are the Sony MDR-ZX110NC Noise-Canceling Stereo Headphones for $28 ($20 off list and a $1 price low).
Apply coupon code "Moobibear50" to save $20 off list price and get it $2 less than last month's mention. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- 12 RGB light modes
- non-slip
- 2-meter charging cable
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Available at this price in Grey.
- measures 14.2" L x 0.8" D x 9.8" H
- integrated luggage strap
- water-repellent fabric
- Model: GX40Q17231
Apply coupon code "DN20" for the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Bring your own phone. (Scroll down to find the link to check your device's compatibility.)
- Unlimited Talk/Text
- 1GB LTE Data
- SIM
It's $82 less than the value of the card and the best price we found by $22. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Redeem the code within 30 days of purchase. (The card does not expire.)
- Available in all 50 states in the US only; not valid for international countries.
- choose from 62,000+ restaurants across the country
- good for dine-in, takeout, or delivery
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
StackSocial offers a CuriosityStream 2-Year Subscription for $29.99. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $7 less a month ago. (A 1-year subscription is normally $20.) It includes unlimited content streaming every month.
Sign In or Register