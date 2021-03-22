exclusive
Daily Steals · 54 mins ago
$35 $65
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNTMSGR" to make this a low by $5. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Features
- 6 speeds
- 4 massage heads
- 1,800mAh rechargeable battery
- overuse and overheat protection
Details
Amazon · 3 days ago
Pitch and Trek Female Urinal
$12 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Save at least $8 over the price of buying it elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Clip the $2 off coupon on the product page to get this price.
- sold by Pitch and Trek via Amazon
1 mo ago
Xyzal Allergy 24HR
free sample
Spring is just around the corner bringing with it a full arsenal of allergy triggers. Xyzal offers a free sample of its 24-hour medication to help the cause. Fill out the form to get your sample. Shop Now
Tips
- Use as directed.
- Limit one order per household.
Features
- purports to relieve sneezing; itchy, watery eyes; runny nose; itchy nose and throat for 24 hours
Zenni Optical · 1 wk ago
Carbon Fiber Eyeglasses at Zenni Optical
from $33
$5 shipping
Choose from 13 styles of glasses. Shop Now at Zenni Optical
Tips
- Pictured is the Zenni Rectangle Glasses for $32.95.
- Shipping adds $4.95.
- The price includes frame, basic prescription lenses, anti-scratch coating, and UV protection.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Colgate Premier Classic Clean Toothbrush 12-Pack
$5.79 $6.58
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a $3 low. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- firm bristles
- tongue scraper
Daily Steals · 1 wk ago
9-Piece Rattan Patio Dining Chair Set
$500 $1,500
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Tips
- Available in Turquoise or White.
Features
- dining table w/ acacia wood top
- 4 cushioned arm chairs
- 4 ottomans
- weather-resistant PE wicker & steel frames
Daily Steals · 5 days ago
Annular Color Floor Lamp
$100 $180
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by at least $8. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Tips
- Available with remote control or app control.
Features
- 1+ million colors & 330+ multicolor effects
Daily Steals · 3 days ago
Plantronics RIG 500 PRO Esports Edition Gaming Headset
$60 $75
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNPNTRC" for the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Features
- 50mm drivers
- isolated over-the-ear design
- strategically located RIG game audio dial
- inline controls
- Dolby Atmos for headphones
- removable noise-canceling mic w/ flip to mute function
- replaceable ear cups & interchangeable cables
