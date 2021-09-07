Dedepu Mini Scuba Tank Diving Set for $169
Dedepu Mini Scuba Tank Diving Set
$169 $260
$13 shipping

  • Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
  • Shipping adds at least $13 depending on ship to location. Ships from a USA warehouse.
  • Available in several colors (yellow pictured).
  • two 0.5L mini air tanks
  • supports 3 types of inflation
  • two breathing valves
  • two oxygen cylinders
  • high pressure pump
  • scuba adapter
  • lanyard rope
  • nylon hand bag
  • oxygen cylinder holder bag
  • tool set
  Expires 9/17/2021
