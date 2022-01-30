Save as much as $14 on these cushion covers. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Deconovo via Walmart.
- Available in several colors (Coral Pink pictured).
- Shipping adds $5.99.
- Note that the inserts are not included.
- 12" x 20" Cushion Covers 2-Pack for $4.20 ($8 off)
- 16" x 16" Cushion Covers 2-Pack for $4.20 ($8 off)
- 18" x 18" Cushion Covers 2-Pack for $4.55 ($8 off)
- 20" x 20" Cushion Covers 2-Pack for $5.60 ($10 off)
- 22" x 22" Cushion Covers 2-Pack for $6.65 ($12 off)
- 24" x 24" Cushion Covers 2-Pack for $7.35 ($14 off)
- 100% polyester
- hidden zipper
- machine-washable
Save $15 to $26 on these room-darkening curtain panels. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Deconovo via Amazon.
- Shipping adds $5.99.
- Available in several colors (Dark Gray pictured).
- 42” x 45” for $6.60 ($15 off)
- 42” x 54” for $6.90 ($15 off)
- 42” x 63” for $7.50 ($17 off)
- 42” x 72” for $8.10 ($19 off)
- 42” x 84” for $8.70 ($18 off)
- 42” x 95” for $9 ($20 off)
- 52” x 108” for $11.40 ($26 off)
- 52” x 45” for $8.40 ($20 off)
- 52” x 54” for $8.70 ($19 off)
- 52” x 63” for $9.30 ($21 off)
- 52” x 72” for $9.90 ($22 off)
- 52” x 84” for $10.20 ($26 off)
- 52” x 95” for $10.80 ($22 off)
- stainless steel grommets
- 100% polyester
Save on almost 500 pieces, including furniture, art, decor, planters, hardware, and more. Shop Now at CB2
- Select smaller items ship free. Otherwise, shipping starts at $4.95.
Save up to 75% off a selection of remaining winter holiday stock — including 3-wick candles, fragrances, body care products, and more — with prices starting at a mere $1 after savings. Shop Now at Bath & Body Works
- Pictured is the White Barn Apple Garland 3-Wick Candle for $10.95 ($15 off list).
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the shipping fees.
Shop and save on art and wall decor, kitchen and dining, rugs, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Shipping starts at $6.99 or is free with orders over $99; pickup may also be available.
Save on a wide variety of home furnishings and decor. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Up to 30% off select wall decor, artificial plants, and mattresses.
- Up to 35% off select furniture.
- Up to 40% off select bedding and bath linens.
- Up to 50% off select dinnerware and luggage.
- Pictured is the Star Home Living 3-Piece L-Shaped Sectional Sofa & Ottoman for $772.61 ($86 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $45 or more.
Save on trees, lights, garland, inflatables, pillows, storage, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the Holiday Time 6.5' Madison Pine Artificial Pre-Lit Christmas Tree w/ clear lights for $19.50 (50% off).
Save on over 1,000 items including small appliances, vacuums, furniture, dinnerware, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
That's a savings of $10 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- access 700,000+ movies and shows
- Model: 100024646
If it wasn't on sale before, it may be now. Shop home, holiday, fashion, and toys clearance plus much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
