With prices starting at $8.10, you'll save as much as 70% off. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Deconovo via Walmart.
- Available in several colors and sizes (Khaki pictured).
- Shipping adds $5.99.
- 100% polyester
- rod pockets fit most rods sizes
Save at least $5 and as much as $14 on these pillow covers. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Deconovo via Walmart.
- Available in several colors and sizes.
- Shipping adds $5.99.
- Note that the inserts are not included.
- 12" x 20" Cushion Cover 2-Pack for $5.50 ($5 off)
- 16" x 16" Cushion Cover 2-Pack for $6 ($6 off)
- 18" x 18" Cushion Cover 2-Pack for $6.50 ($6 off)
- 20" x 20" Cushion Cover 2-Pack for $7.50 ($7 off)
- 22" x 22" Cushion Cover 2-Pack for $5.60 ($10 off)
- 24" x 24" Cushion Cover 2-Pack for $5.95 ($11 off)
- 26" x 26" Cushion Cover 2-Pack for $7.35 ($14 off)
- 100% velvet fabric
- invisible zipper
Save on almost 500 pieces, including furniture, art, decor, planters, hardware, and more. Shop Now at CB2
- Select smaller items ship free. Otherwise, shipping starts at $4.95.
Save up to 75% off a selection of remaining winter holiday stock — including 3-wick candles, fragrances, body care products, and more — with prices starting at a mere $1 after savings. Shop Now at Bath & Body Works
- Pictured is the White Barn Apple Garland 3-Wick Candle for $10.95 ($15 off list).
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the shipping fees.
Shop and save on art and wall decor, kitchen and dining, rugs, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Shipping starts at $6.99 or is free with orders over $99; pickup may also be available.
Save on a wide variety of home furnishings and decor. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Up to 30% off select wall decor, artificial plants, and mattresses.
- Up to 35% off select furniture.
- Up to 40% off select bedding and bath linens.
- Up to 50% off select dinnerware and luggage.
- Pictured is the Star Home Living 3-Piece L-Shaped Sectional Sofa & Ottoman for $772.61 ($86 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $45 or more.
Save on trees, lights, garland, inflatables, pillows, storage, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the Holiday Time 6.5' Madison Pine Artificial Pre-Lit Christmas Tree w/ clear lights for $19.50 (50% off).
Save on over 1,000 items including small appliances, vacuums, furniture, dinnerware, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
That's a savings of $10 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- access 700,000+ movies and shows
- Model: 100024646
If it wasn't on sale before, it may be now. Shop home, holiday, fashion, and toys clearance plus much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
