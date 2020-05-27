New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Deco Gear LED True Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Pair
$40 $100
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Sold by Beach Camera via Walmart.
Features
  • two 5W speakers
  • waterproof housing
  • magnetic bases
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Portable Speakers Walmart
Bluetooth Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register