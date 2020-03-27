Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Deco Gear 15.6" 1080p IPS Portable Touchscreen Monitor
$169 $650
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Buy Dig via eBay.
Features
  • HDMI and USB-C ports to connect to devices like laptops, consoles, and phones
  • built-in audio
  • 10,000mAh battery
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Monitors eBay
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register