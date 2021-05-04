Decathlon Riverside 100 Hybrid Bike for $299
Walmart · 8 hrs ago
Decathlon Riverside 100 Hybrid Bike
$299 $349
free shipping

It's $50 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 700 x 32 hybrid tires
  • steel frame
  • Shimano TZ20 6-speed freewheel
  • rear derailleur
