Green Man Gaming · 1 hr ago
Death Stranding for PC (Steam)
preorders for $47 $60

Get Kojima's strange opus at a $13 pre-release discount – $2 less than any other store charges. Buy Now at Green Man Gaming

  • No PC reviews as of yet, but PC Gamer previewed its Windows port, coming away very impressed with its DLSS implementation.
  • it redeems as a Steam download
