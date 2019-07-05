New
DearMob offers its latest version iPhone Manager for Windows and Mac, an easy iTunes alternative to back up and restore iPhone and iPad files without iTunes, for free. It helps to make a seamless switch to a new iPhone and also simplifies the process of selective backup and transfer your desired iPhone files from/to PC and Mac without iTunes. File types can include photos, music, videos, contacts, books, calendars, voice memos, and ringtones. iTunes purchased content is also compatible. You can also get a lifetime license with lifetime free upgrade at 55% off discount on the same page. Deal ends July 5. Shop Now
djs1
Never heard of it - any reviews? Why are this and iMazing free now? Will they be obsoleted/paid upgraded with future iOS?
48 min ago