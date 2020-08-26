DearMob offers its latest version iPhone Manager for Windows and Mac for free. This software is made for safer and easier iOS/iPadOS data backup and transfer, with handy built-in tools to encrypt, convert, and selectively restore content. Plus, it simplifies the way you manage iOS devices with custom options and no data erasing. No matter if your target files are photos, music, videos, contacts, SMS, podcasts, e-book, calendar, Voice, bookmarks, ringtones, apps and non-iTunes/iTunes purchased files, just go ahead with DearMob. Deal ends Aug 26, 2020. Shop Now at Digiarty Software