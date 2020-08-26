New
DearMob offers its latest version iPhone Manager for Windows and Mac for free. This software is made for safer and easier iOS/iPadOS data backup and transfer, with handy built-in tools to encrypt, convert, and selectively restore content. Plus, it simplifies the way you manage iOS devices with custom options and no data erasing. No matter if your target files are photos, music, videos, contacts, SMS, podcasts, e-book, calendar, Voice, bookmarks, ringtones, apps and non-iTunes/iTunes purchased files, just go ahead with DearMob. Deal ends Aug 26, 2020. Shop Now at Digiarty Software

Features
  • Drag-and-drop, transfer all files between iDevice and computer selectively or in bulk. Auto rotates video.
  • Fully or selectively backup iPhone data to computer in 1 click and easy restoring of backups to new devices.
  • Manually manage music, videos and photos, merge duplicated contacts, and set custom ringtone.
  • Option to export iOS files with encryption, encrypt local files or iOS backup; Use iPhone as USB drive.
  • Auto detect & convert iOS-unsupported files, like MKV to MP4, OGG to MP3, HEIC to JPEG, ePub to PDF.
  • Say goodbye to iTunes / iCloud backup limits. Safer and easier. Transfer 100 4K photos in about 8 seconds.
