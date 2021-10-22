Digiarty rolls out an early Halloween exclusive giveaway for all Dealnews readers. Download DearMob iPhone Manager V5.3 for PC and Mac for free. It is designed for seamless iOS/iPadOS data backup and transfer, with handy built-in tools to encrypt, convert and selectively restore content. Say "No" to iTunes/Finder and iCloud limits, it simplifies the way you import, export, and manage iDevice with custom options and no data erasing. DearMob gives you full management of iDevice files, including photos, music, videos, contacts, SMS, podcasts, e-books, calendar, bookmarks, ringtones, and apps. Deal ends November 1. Buy Now at 5kPlayer
- [New] Added support for iPhone 13/13 Pro/13 Pro Max/13 Mini, and iOS 15.0.2. Support WiFi transfer.
- [New]Added option to export edited photos only, or, to export both the edited and original photos in settings.
- Drag-and-drop, transfer all files between iDevice and computer selectively or in bulk. Auto rotates video.
- Fully or selectively backup iPhone data to computer in 1 click and easy restoring of backups to new devices.
- Manually manage music, videos and photos, merge duplicated contacts, set custom ringtone, install/delete app.
- Option to export iOS files with encryption, encrypt local files or iOS backup; Use iPhone as USB drive.
- Auto detect & convert iOS-unsupported files, like HEIC to JPEG, MKV to MP4, OGG to MP3, ePub to PDF.
- Allow you to delete unwanted photos and video in iPhone camera selectively or in batch.
- Say goodbye to iTunes / Finder/iCloud backup limits. Safer and easier. Transfer 100 4K photos in about 8 seconds.
All existing Windows 10 users can get a free upgrade to Windows 11, with three options given on how to proceed. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Before installing, please refer to the PC Health Check app to confirm your device meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11 and check the Windows release information status for known issues that may affect you.
- New, rounded design
- Redesigned Microsoft store and support for Android Apps
- Improved Xbox app integration
- AutoHDR
- DirectStorage
Apply coupon code "STREAM20" to drop it to $80. That's a savings of $399 off list. Buy Now at StackSocial
- over 150 live channels
- 500,000+ TV shows & movies
- Spanish channels available
- manage all streaming services in one location
Students and educators can sign up for Office 365 Education for free. Use your valid school email address to get started. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Word
- Excel
- PowerPoint
- OneNote
- Microsoft Teams
- additional classroom tools
