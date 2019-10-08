New
DearMob iPhone Manager V3.6 for PC and Mac
Digiarty Software offers its DearMob iPhone Manager V3.6 for Windows and Mac for free. This software is made for seamless iOS/iPadOS data backup and transfer, with handy built-in tools to encrypt, convert, and selectively restore content. It's also a safe and easy choice for migrating iOS /iPadOS data and freeing up storage to revive old devices. Deal ends October 8. Shop Now at Digiarty Software

Features
  • Supports selective or batch transfer of all files, including non-iTunes/iTunes purchased files.
  • One click back up of all iPhone data to computer and easy restoring of backups to new devices.
  • Manually media, merge duplicated contacts, and make ringtones.
  • Option to export iOS files with encryption, encrypt local files or iOS backup, convert HEIC to JPG, and more.
  • Import and auto-convert videos, music, ebooks to be compatible with iDevices.
  • Use your iPhone as a USB flash drive.
