Digiarty Software · 26 mins ago
DearMob iPhone Manager Lifetime Version for PC and Mac
$20 $70
Digiarty launches its Xmas offer and provides DearMob iPhone Manager for Windows and Mac for only $19.95 with Lifetime free upgrades via coupon code "DEALNEWS". That's exclusive for DealNews customers. This software is made for seamless iOS/iPadOS data backup and transfer, with handy built-in tools to encrypt, convert, and selectively restore content. It is recognized as an easier and safer iTunes alternative and trusted by 200+ authority sites. It gives you full management of whatever data, including photos, music, videos, contacts, SMS messages, podcasts, e-books, calendar data, voice recordings, bookmarks, ringtones, apps and non-iTunes/iTunes purchased files. Plus, it simplifies the way you manage iOS devices with custom options and no data erasing. Deal ends December 20. Buy Now at Digiarty Software

Features
  • Drag-and-drop, transfer all files between your iDevice and computer selectively or in bulk. Auto rotates video.
  • Fully or selectively backup iPhone data to computer in 1 click and easily restore backups to new devices.
  • Manually manage music, videos, and photos. Merge duplicated contacts and set custom ringtone. Free DRM.
  • Option to export iOS files with encryption, encrypt local files, or iOS backup. Use iPhone as a USB drive.
  • Auto detect & convert iOS-unsupported files, like MKV to MP4, OGG to MP3, HEIC to JPEG, and ePub to PDF.
  • Say goodbye to iTunes / iCloud backup limits. Safer and easier. Transfer 100 4K photos in about 8 seconds.
Details
Comments
  • Code "DEALNEWS"
  • Expires 12/20/2019
    Published 26 min ago
