Digiarty launches its Xmas offer and provides DearMob iPhone Manager for Windows and Mac for only $19.95 with Lifetime free upgrades via coupon code "DEALNEWS". That's exclusive for DealNews customers. This software is made for seamless iOS/iPadOS data backup and transfer, with handy built-in tools to encrypt, convert, and selectively restore content. It is recognized as an easier and safer iTunes alternative and trusted by 200+ authority sites. It gives you full management of whatever data, including photos, music, videos, contacts, SMS messages, podcasts, e-books, calendar data, voice recordings, bookmarks, ringtones, apps and non-iTunes/iTunes purchased files. Plus, it simplifies the way you manage iOS devices with custom options and no data erasing. Deal ends December 20. Buy Now at Digiarty Software