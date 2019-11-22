Digiarty rolls out this Black Friday offer and provides DearMob iPhone Manager for Windows and Mac for only $19.95 with lifetime free upgrades. This software is made for seamless iOS/iPadOS data backup and transfer, with handy built-in tools to encrypt, convert, and selectively restore content. Plus, it simplifies the way you manage iOS devices with custom options and no data erasing. No matter if your target files are photos, music, videos, contacts, texts, podcasts, e-books, calendar data, voice recordings, bookmarks, ringtones, apps or non-iTunes/iTunes purchased files, just go ahead with DearMob. Deal ends November 22. Buy Now at Digiarty Software