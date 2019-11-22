Open Offer in New Tab
Digiarty Software · 52 mins ago
DearMob iPhone Manager Lifetime Version for PC and Mac
$20 $70
Digiarty rolls out this Black Friday offer and provides DearMob iPhone Manager for Windows and Mac for only $19.95 with lifetime free upgrades. This software is made for seamless iOS/iPadOS data backup and transfer, with handy built-in tools to encrypt, convert, and selectively restore content. Plus, it simplifies the way you manage iOS devices with custom options and no data erasing. No matter if your target files are photos, music, videos, contacts, texts, podcasts, e-books, calendar data, voice recordings, bookmarks, ringtones, apps or non-iTunes/iTunes purchased files, just go ahead with DearMob. Deal ends November 22. Buy Now at Digiarty Software

Features
  • Drag-and-drop, transfer all files between iDevice and computer selectively or in bulk. Auto rotates video.
  • Fully or selectively backup iPhone data to computer in one click and easily restore backups to new devices.
  • Manually manage music, videos and photos, merge duplicated contacts, and set custom ringtones.
  • Option to export iOS files with encryption, encrypt local files or iOS backup, and use iPhone as a USB drive.
  • Auto detect & convert unsupported files in iOS like MKV to MP4, OGG to MP3, HEIC to JPEG, and ePub to PDF.
  • Say goodbye to iTunes / iCloud backup limits. No data erasing. Transfer 100 4K photos in about 8 seconds.
  • Expires 11/22/2019
    Published 52 min ago
