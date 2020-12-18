New
Digiarty Software · 1 hr ago
DearMob iPhone Manager Lifetime Upgraded Version for PC and Mac
$20 $70
In celebration of Christmas, Digiarty rolls out exclusive deal for all Dealnews readers who can get lifetime license for 2 PCs/Macs of DearMob iPhone Manager at only $19.95. That's the all-time low price and 70% off. It is made for seamless iOS/iPadOS data backup and transfer, with handy built-in tools to encrypt, convert, and selectively restore content. It simplifies the way you manage & switch iDevice with custom options and no data loss. This program gives you full management of iDevice files, including photos, music, videos, contacts, SMS, podcasts, e-books, calendar, Voice, bookmarks, ringtones, apps, or purchased files. Deal ends December 26. Buy Now at Digiarty Software

Features
  • Drag-and-drop, transfer all files between iDevice and computer selectively or in bulk. Auto rotates video.
  • Fully or selectively backup iPhone data to computer in 1 click and easy restoring of backups to new devices.
  • Manually manage music, videos and photos, merge duplicated contacts, set custom ringtone, install/delete app.
  • Option to export iOS files with encryption, encrypt local files or iOS backup; Use iPhone as USB drive.
  • Auto detect & convert iOS-unsupported files, like HEIC to JPEG, MKV to MP4, OGG to MP3, ePub to PDF.
  • Allows you to delete unwanted photos and video in iPhone camera selectively or in batch.
  • Say goodbye to iTunes / Finder/iCloud backup limits. Safer and easier. Transfer 100 4K photos in about 8 seconds.
Details
  • Expires 12/26/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
