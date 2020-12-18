In celebration of Christmas, Digiarty rolls out exclusive deal for all Dealnews readers who can get lifetime license for 2 PCs/Macs of DearMob iPhone Manager at only $19.95. That's the all-time low price and 70% off. It is made for seamless iOS/iPadOS data backup and transfer, with handy built-in tools to encrypt, convert, and selectively restore content. It simplifies the way you manage & switch iDevice with custom options and no data loss. This program gives you full management of iDevice files, including photos, music, videos, contacts, SMS, podcasts, e-books, calendar, Voice, bookmarks, ringtones, apps, or purchased files. Deal ends December 26. Buy Now at Digiarty Software