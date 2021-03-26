Digiarty rolls out this Early Easter exclusive deal for all Dealnews readers. Get a DearMob iPhone Manager lifetime license for 2 PCs/Macs at only $19.95. That's the lowest price out there and a 70% discount. It's made for seamless iOS/iPadOS data backup and transfer, with handy built-in tools to encrypt, convert, and selectively restore content. It simplifies the way you manage and switch iDevice with custom options and no data loss. DearMob gives you full management of iDevice files, incl. photos, music, videos, contacts, SMS, podcasts, e-books, calendar, bookmarks, ringtones and apps. Deal ends April 2. Buy Now at 5kPlayer
- [New] Allows you to delete unwanted photos and videos in iPhone camera selectively or in batch.
- [New] Added support for Apple's ProRaw image format. You can export ProRaw at original quality.
- Drag-and-drop, transfer all files between iDevice and computer selectively or in bulk. Auto rotates video.
- Fully or selectively backup iPhone data to computer in 1 click and easy restoring of backups to new devices.
- Manually manage music, videos and photos, merge duplicated contacts, set custom ringtone, install/delete app.
- Option to export iOS files with encryption, encrypt local files or iOS backup; Use iPhone as USB drive.
- Auto detect & convert iOS-unsupported files, like HEIC to JPEG, MKV to MP4, OGG to MP3, ePub to PDF. • Allow you to delete unwanted photos and video in iPhone camera selectively or in batch.
- Say goodbye to iTunes / Finder/iCloud backup limits. Safer and easier. Transfer 100 4K photos in about 8 seconds.
-
Published 34 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Make Zoom meetings more interesting with these movie backgrounds. Shop Now
- Pictured is Spider-Man from Into the Spiderverse.
- digital download
Participate in free courses related to tech skills, personal growth & wellness, and productivity. Shop Now at Udemy
- Scroll down to find the free courses offered.
- online video courses
If you've got a Nikon camera and want to take a photograph, you can edit it with this new software directly from Nikon. Shop Now
- compatible with Windows or MacOS
- edit images or video
Stuck inside? Change your view on Zoom, at least, with a variety of backgrounds. Shop Now
- Pictured is a Sea Home in Havana, Cuba.
- digital download
Sign In or Register