Digiarty rolls out this Black Friday exclusive deal for all Dealnews readers to get a lifetime license of DearMob iPhone Manager for two PCs/Macs for only $19.95. That's the lowest price and 70% off. It's made for seamless iOS/iPadOS data backup and transfer, with handy built-in tools to encrypt, convert, and selectively restore content. It simplifies the way you manage & switch iDevice with custom options and no data loss. This program gives you full management of iDevice files, including photos, music, videos, contacts, SMS, podcasts, e-books, calendar, voice, bookmarks, ringtones, apps, or purchased files. Deal ends November 29. Buy Now at 5kPlayer
- Drag-and-drop, transfer all files between iDevice and computer selectively or in bulk. Auto rotates video.
- Fully or selectively backup iPhone data to computer in 1 click and easy restoring of backups to new devices.
- Manually manage music, videos and photos, merge duplicated contacts, set custom ringtone, install/delete app.
- Option to export iOS files with encryption, encrypt local files or iOS backup; Use iPhone as USB drive.
- Auto detect & convert iOS-unsupported files, like HEIC to JPEG, MKV to MP4, OGG to MP3, ePub to PDF.
- Allow you to delete unwanted photos and video in iPhone camera selectively or in batch.
- Say goodbye to iTunes / Finder/iCloud backup limits. Safer and easier. Transfer 100 4K photos in about 8 seconds.
Expires 11/29/2020
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 1/5
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- home design app suitable for homeowners and professional designers
Apply code "DNVPN" for a savings of $3, making it the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- AD blocker
- malware protection
- P2P optimized servers let you download & stream HD video w/ zero buffering
StackSocial offers the CompTIA Certification Prep Bundle for $59. Coupon code "DN40" cuts that to $35.40. That's $173 less than the lowest price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere. It includes:
- CompTIA Security+ SY0-501 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA Network+ N10-007 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA A+ 220-902 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA A+ 220-901 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA A+ Troubleshooting Techniques LiveLessons
