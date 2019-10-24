New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Dean Vendetta XMT Electric Guitar
$89 $199
free shipping

That's $110 off, $40 under what you'd pay at Amazon, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • Tremolo
  • 25.5" neck
  • 24-fret, dotted inlay fingerboard
  • Dual Dean humbucker pickups
  • 1/4" output for amplifier or headphones
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Musical Instruments eBay Dean Guitars
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register